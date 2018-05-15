Shoplifter arrested at City Market in Craig: On the Record May 14

Craig Police Department

Monday, May 14

8:24 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a trespassing report. A caller wanted to have a woman issued a notice of trespass, but the woman was not currently on the property.

8:37 a.m. On the 700 block of Stout Street, a vehicle was reportedly egged.

9:02 a.m. At Craig Middle School, an iPad was reported stolen.

9:37 a.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of shoplifting. A 38-year-old Moffat County woman was arrested for theft of items valued at less than $50 and violation of bail bond conditions.

9:47 a.m. On the 500 block Pershing Street, officers conducted a warrant arrest. A 35-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to appear. In addition to the warrant, she was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:52 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. A caller said a white truck turned in front of her, hitting the front tire of her bicycle. There were no injuries. The incident reportedly occurred May 12.

4:33 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A caller reported someone had shot the back window of a trailer. The incident occurred in the past two days. The caller believed the window was shot out with a BB gun.

4:36 p.m. On the 10 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A person reported sexual harassment. Officers found no crime.

7:19 p.m. On the 300 block of School Street, officers responded to a reported burglary. A caller believed a building had been broken into. Officers contacted the business that owns the building.

7:50 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a snow machine possibly stolen. Officers determined the matter was a civil problem.

8:18 p.m. At Walmart, a person found a cash box. Officers are working to contact the owners.

9:28 p.m. On the 400 block of Russell Street, officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash. A white GMC reportedly backed into a Ford Ranger before driving off. Officers located the GMC, and the driver was issued a citation.