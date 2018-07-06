Shoot, fish, have fun at CPW’s Family Cast, Blast & Twang July 14

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in cooperation with multiple Northwest Colorado organizations, will host a free Family Cast, Blast & Twang, from 4 to 8 p.m. July 14 at Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 E. Highway 40.

CPW officers and volunteers will help anyone interested in learning the basics of shooting, archery and fishing in a fun, family environment.

All angling equipment will be available free of charge, however participants can bring their own fishing equipment if they prefer. CPW will provide all firearms and archery equipment. No personal firearms or bows are allowed.

Participants can enjoy a free barbecue dinner and everyone should bring sunscreen and appropriate clothing to protect from the elements.

Anglers 16 and older must have a current fishing license to participate in any fishing event.

Sponsors include CPW, the Wyman Museum, Northwest Colorado Outfitters Association, Mule Deer Foundation, A-1 Rooter and RTS Hunting LLC/Visintainer RFW.

For more information, contact CPW's Meeker Service Center at 970-878-6090.