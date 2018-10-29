Shirtless man only looking for his dog: On the Record — Oct. 26 through 28

Friday, Oct. 26

1:25 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a 911 call. The caller did not speak English and hung up.

9:18 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a civil problem.

9:20 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

11:55 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call. Officers responded to four additional Safe2Call reports during the weekend. All the incidents are under investigation.

1:02 p.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Ave., officers responded to a report of threats having been made.

1:37 p.m. On the 10 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The reporting party said a man had possibly stolen a dog from a truck and was going into businesses yelling racist comments. Officers contacted the party and discovered no crime.

3:17 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a 911 call. They learned the call was the result of a misdial.

3:47 p.m. Near the intersection of Seventh and Breeze streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A shirtless man was reportedly standing on the street and yelling. Officers made contact with the man and learned he was trying to find his dog.

5:09 p.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. The caller was requesting information on restraining orders put into place last week.

5:36 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime.

6:05 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of possible child neglect.

10:57 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

Saturday, Oct. 27

2 a.m. On Riford Road, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 21-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

2:39 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of theft.

9:14 a.m. On the 600 block of Moffat Drive, officers responded to a report of theft.

12:23 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of possible child abuse or neglect.

12:26 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of road rage. And older, small, green car was reportedly weaving and almost hit the reporting party. The license plate number was unknown.

2:47 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of fraud.

3:32 p.m. On the 700 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man in a spray-painted truck containing ladders reportedly parked and left the vehicle. Officers were not able to locate the man.

4:49 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Breeze Street, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving property damage. The drivers exchanged information.

9:52 p.m. Near the intersection of Sage and Heather streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:54 p.m. On the 400 block of Elmwood Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Sunday, Oct. 28

3:37 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation.

6:47 p.m. On the 2300 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a report of theft. Someone reportedly broke into a car and stole money and a wallet. The reporting person requested extra patrol.

8:50 p.m. On the 2300 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a 911 call. They learned the call was the result of a misdial.

10:36 p.m. In Craig, officers investigate a report of a possible drug violation.