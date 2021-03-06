Sheriff’s Office promotes Todd Wheeler to Emergency Management Coordinator
Wheeler replaces Mike Cochran, who shifted into his new role as the city’s interim Chief of Police March 1
Following the loss of Mike Cochran to the city of Craig’s police department as interim chief of police, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office appointed Sgt. Todd Wheeler as the new Emergency Management Coordinator in early March.
Wheeler slides over into his new role as EMC for the Sheriff’s Office from the patrol division. Wheeler first started with the Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2001.
“The entire goal of filling the position of Emergency Management Coordinator was to not lose any of the momentum we’ve realized over the last year with Mike Cochran in that position,” Sheriff KC Hume said. “I think Todd will pick up and continue to do a phenomenal job serving the Moffat County community through the Sheriff’s Office.”
With the appointment of Wheeler to EMC within the Sheriff’s Office, Hume said that it’s created an opening on the patrol supervisory ranks, which he will promote from within to fill.
