Sheriff says department won’t take criminal enforcement action against residents and businesses not wearing masks
Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume addressed the issue of Governor Jared Polis’s mask mandate Monday afternoon with a Facebook post, letting Moffat County residents know that the Sheriff’s Office won’t be taking any criminal enforcement action for those not wearing masks.
“Just as with the safer at home orders, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage citizens and businesses to take necessary steps to protect their own health and safety,” Hume said. “If that includes wearing a mask, we support you, if it does not, we support you. An executive order is not law, there is no criminal component to the mask mandate.
“MCSO Deputies will not be taking any criminal enforcement action, citations/fines, toward citizens or businesses for not wearing masks. Be invested in your own safety, whether wearing a mask or not. Be kind, be respectful and support our local business owners, the citizens of Moffat County and their personal choices,” Hume added.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User