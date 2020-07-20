Sheriff says department won’t take criminal enforcement action against residents and businesses not wearing masks

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume addressed the issue of Governor Jared Polis’s mask mandate Monday afternoon with a Facebook post, letting Moffat County residents know that the Sheriff’s Office won’t be taking any criminal enforcement action for those not wearing masks.

“Just as with the safer at home orders, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage citizens and businesses to take necessary steps to protect their own health and safety,” Hume said. “If that includes wearing a mask, we support you, if it does not, we support you. An executive order is not law, there is no criminal component to the mask mandate.

“MCSO Deputies will not be taking any criminal enforcement action, citations/fines, toward citizens or businesses for not wearing masks. Be invested in your own safety, whether wearing a mask or not. Be kind, be respectful and support our local business owners, the citizens of Moffat County and their personal choices,” Hume added.