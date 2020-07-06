Sheriff KC Hume to speak at July 8 Coffee and a Newspaper, hosted by Craig Press

The Craig Press invites the community to join the restart of the monthly Coffee and a Newspaper series, starting this Wednesday, July 8.

The Craig Press will hold Coffee and a Newspaper at a new location. Starting Wednesday the event will be held at the Craig Hotel, located at 377 Cedar Cr. Coffee and pastries will be served.

This month’s special guest is Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume. Sheriff Hume will discuss the intricacies of Senate Bill 217 regarding police reform in the state of Colorado, and will also discuss fire season locally and how to stay safe in the heat of summer.

For more information, please email editor@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com