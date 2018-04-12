Shannon Fatjo: Thankful for community support

I began my internship with Moffat County Department of Human Services in late February. The first task I was included on, and later delegated, was the Foster Family Appreciation Banquet, and annual event to show appreciation for the foster families in Moffat County. I could hardly contain myself when taking the reins and moving full steam ahead to help plan a memorable evening for these families. In my eyes, these families are deserving of appreciation, acknowledgement and recognition for the amazing work they truly do.

That said — and working on a budget, mind you — I set out to plan the best banquet I could envision. I called multiple businesses asking for donations of baskets we could gift to our very deserving foster families as a "thank you" for all they do. The support from our communities (both Moffat and Routt counties) was truly heartwarming.

We couldn't have made this night as big of a success as it was without the social workers, foster families and many businesses that donated items to help us show our appreciation.

It is with a full heart that we offer a huge thank you to the following business that offered donated items, services, or gift certificates.

• Adventure Zone

• Pizza Hut

]• Creative Arts with Julie

• Chapman's Automotive

• CNCC Salon and Spa

• OMB One Man Band Barbershop

• Leslie's Fancy Faces

• Jennifer Stewart Photography

• Dominos

• McDonalds

• The Jungle Pet Shop

• Village Inn

• West Theatre

• Walmart

• Jauneth Madsen

• Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

• Cindy Wixom, independent consultant for Posh

• Murdochs

• Hi-Performance Car Wash

• The Flower Mine

• City Market

• Subway

• Wendy's

• Gino's

• The Wheelhouse

• Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary

• Little Moon Essentials

• Georgian Kalow, independent artist

• Crooked Key

• Wildhorse Cinemas

• All That

• Old Town Hot Springs

• Life Essentials Day Spa

• Steamboat Coffee Roaster

We'd like to give a huge thank you to businesses who offered discounts for their services.

• Drunken Onion

• Cupcake Mini Bar

• Mountain Brew

Finally we offer a huge thank you to our two guest speakers, who had great messages to share with our families and social workers.

• Vie Rhodes, director of development for America's Kids Matter

• Sherry Bethurum, board president of Colorado State Foster Parent Association

We could not have done it without you all. Thank you, and again, thank you to all of our foster families. You truly make a difference in the lives of children and families in our community.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent/foster family for Moffat County, call the foster family coordinator directly at 970-824-8282.

Shannon Fatjo