Shadow Mountain sees winter parking changes

New winter parking restrictions have been announced for Shadow Mountain Village from Nov. 1 to March 31 annually, according to a news release from Moffat County officials.

Though the restrictions officially began last week, enforcement this year won’t begin until Dec. 1 to allow residents to prepare for the change.

“This really comes down to a safety issue for both the local residents as well as the county employees,” said Dan Miller, Director of Moffat County Road and Bridge.

The new resolution was unanimously passed by the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners in their Oct. 29 meeting.

It prohibits on-street parking during the winter months to allow for plowing. New signage is in the works and will be installed over the next couple weeks.

Non-compliance will be considered as a traffic infraction consisting of a ticket and monetary fine with the possibility of towing if needed.