Shadow Mountain drug bust nets multiple substances, arrests of 3 Craig residents

A special police task force took a sizable cache of heroin and methamphetamine off the streets and made several arrests during a drug raid early Wednesday, July 3 in the Shadow Mountain area of Craig.

In a news release Friday, July 5, the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the All Crimes Enforcement Team joined the Craig Police Department and the Moffat County and Craig combined special response team in arresting three Craig residents without incident.

From left, Dominic Colangelo, Jr.,Tori Cook, and Beaux Turner were arrested in drug bust July 3 in Shadow Mountain.

Dominic Colangelo, Jr., 35, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, felony tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beaux Turner, 28, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance, felony tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tori Cook, 23, was arrested on charges of felony distribution of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to three arrest affidavits drafted by David Siminoe, area law enforcement responded to the 900 block of Sequoia Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 3 and attempted to enter the residence after announcing themselves.

“A short period of time, five to 10 seconds after I made the initial knock and announcement… a male party I recognized as Beaux Turner opened the door,” the affidavit said.

Moments later, police said Colangelo, then Cook emerged from the back of the residence and all were detained by the special police task force. Once the residence was cleared, police began their search of the home.

“(Police) and I conducted a quick sweep through the residence and determined there was drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs throughout the residence,” the affidavit said.

These included multiple small jewelry-type baggies typically used to sell small amounts of drugs — many containing methamphetamine and heroin residue when field tested by police, according to the affidavit.

In all, police said they found some 12 grams of heroin, 18 grams of methamphetamine, and several diazepam pills, some of which were found in the toilet.

“It appeared that the bags had been dumped in the toilet and someone had attempted to flush them,” the affidavit said.

Police would later listen in on several of Colangelo’s jail calls to a family member where Colangelo allegedly admitted he had a drug problem and “had gotten rid of ‘it’ before they got inside,” according to the affidavit.

“I believe that he had taken the above describe heroin and diazepam pills and attempted to flush them down the toilet,” police said in the affidavit.

Police also found cell phones alleged to belong to the suspects and searched them, finding evidence of multiple drug sales over the past few months.

The affidavit said when they arrested Cook, she admitted to being 24 weeks pregnant and police said they found “multiple ‘track marks’ or injection sites on her arms and hands.

Cook is the adopted daughter of Moffat County Commissioner Don Cook.

Cook was issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and is set to appear before Judge Sandra Gardner’s court at 11 a.m. July 9.

Colangelo was issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and is set to appear at 11 a.m. July 9.

Turner was issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and is set to appear at 11 a.m. July 8.

All three were still in the Moffat County Jail as of Friday afternoon, July 5.