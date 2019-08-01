Sex offender charged with failing to register in Craig

A Craig man is accused of failing to register as a sex offender after he was recently released from the Moffat County Jail.

Esteban Tobias Fowler, 26, was arrested Tuesday, July 30 on a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Esteban Tobias Fowler is accused of failing to register as a sex offender for the second time.

Craig Press/courtesy

According to charging documents, Fowler was released from the Moffat County Jail on July 14 after serving 43 days of a 60-day sentence, but he failed to contact the Moffat County probation department and give an updated address within five days of his release.

This is not the first time Fowler failed to register as a sex offender.

According to the local district attorney, Fowler was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Mesa County in 2009.

Fowler’s name appears in several Craig Press blotter entries in the last few years, including an arrest on charges of false reporting to authorities and drug possession in 2017.

Combined court staff said Fowler was still in the Moffat County Jail as of Wednesday, July 31.

He waits with a $1,000 cash or surety bond given Tuesday, July 30 by Judge Sandra Gardner for a next court date of Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. in Judge Michael O’Hara’s Moffat County Court No. 1.