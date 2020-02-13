Sewer leak at MCSD administration building sends preschoolers, alternative class home early

The Moffat County School District’s administration building had to close early Thursday due to a sewer line break, according to Superintendent David Ulrich.

“It looks like we had a sewer line break today, and because of that we had to end the early childhood education and alternative high school classes early today,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich added that the school district cancelled Friday’s alternative high school classes as well. Additionally, the district doesn’t hold preschool classes on Fridays, so in a way it actually worked out there, Ulrich said.

“We won’t have water or the ability to flush toilets for most of the day Friday, so we won’t have the students here,” Ulrich said. However, the superintendent added that on the administration side it will be business as usual at the building.

The school district believes repairs will be made by tomorrow, and water will be restored to the building.