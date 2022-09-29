Severson Supply & Rental receives outstanding salesperson award

Dan Severson, left, who is the second generation in the Severson family to run Severson Supply & Rental receives the Gerry Leake award in recognition of salesmanship.

On Sept. 27, Dan Severson of Severson Supply & Rental Company received the Gerry Leake Excellence Award.

This award is presented once a year to an individual who displays outstanding dedication, effort and superior performance in selling Esco Group LLC products.

ESCO is a worldwide company, and in North America and Canada they give out the Gerry Leake Award to one salesman per year who excels in selling their products. Gerry Leake was an exemplary employee of ESCO, and the company created the award to honor his legacy.

Dan Severson represents the second generation in his family to manage Severson Supply & Rentals, which has grown and expanded several times over the years.

The business has been working in the community since 1975 as a mining and construction wear parts supplier. In 2006, Severson opened its equipment rental division and in 2014 became an authorized Bobcat dealer, adding to a collection of other trusted brands.

Typically, ESCO holds an annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Gerry Leake award is presented, but it has not been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Dan said that he did have the honor of working with Gerry for a couple of years before he passed away, and receiving the award was an honor.