SEVEN turning 1 year old — Education briefs

A special dinner will celebrate the first year of the SEVEN program, an outreach and recovery ministry of the Lighthouse of Craig. It seeks to reach individuals in need of recovery or in recovery, as well as their friends and families.

"Whether you, yourself, are struggling or have struggled with an addiction, or whether you love someone who is or has been an addict, this ministry is for you. Even if you are not addicted to drugs or alcohol, if you just have a hurt, a habit or a hang-up you'd like Jesus to help you with, you're welcome at SEVEN," according to the Lighthouse of Craig website.

Group sessions are designed to create and provide a safe place to find support and recovery through a 12-Step/8 Biblical Principles program modeled after the Celebrate Recovery program.

The group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served prior to the next meeting, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 30. SEVEN will follow at 7 p.m., with a discussion of what people have experienced during the past year and a look ahead to the topics of discussion — depression and anxiety — for the month of August.

For more information, visit the Lighthouse of Craig website lighthouseofcraig.com/seven or facebook.com/SEVEN-263611107377492.

CCA announces new ranching legacy program



The Colorado Cattlemen's Association unveiled the reformatted Ranching Legacy Program during its 2018 Annual Convention.

The original Ranching Legacy Program was a cooperative endeavor between Colorado State University and CCA, designed to give beginning ranchers fundamental skills in range livestock production and ranch management. Keeping similar objectives in mind, the new Ranching Legacy Program builds more opportunities for ranchers of all ages and skill-sets to become involved and develop and refine their abilities in today’s ranching industry.

To learn more, visit coloradocattle.org/coloradoranchinglegacyprogram.

Moffat County Libraries announce summer events

Moffat County Libraries, Craig Branch, will offer a number of story time events during the summer.

For infants and children age 8 and younger, story times are offered at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Story time themes for August are as follows.

• Aug. 2 – Sing-Along

• Aug. 9 – Down by the Pond

• Aug. 16 – How Does Your Garden Grow

• Aug. 23 – Back to School

• Aug. 30 – Farmyard Fun

For children age 8 and older, activities are offered from 3 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday.

Themes for August include the following.

• Aug. 1 – Music Jeopardy

• Aug. 8 – Poetry/Song Lyrics

• Aug. 15 – Marble Roller Coasters

The Summer Book Club, for children age 10 and older, is offered at 11 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The club will discuss “The Bone Thief,” by Alyson Noel, during its Saturday, July 28 meeting.

Finally, family story time, for the whole family, is offered at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month.

The theme for Thursday, Aug. 17, is back to school

The library is located at 570 Green St.

Groups provide free meals

The summer meal program provides meals to all children without charge or discrimination.

Lunch is provided from 11:20 a.m. to noon, and a snack will be available from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. Jthrough Aug. 17 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Lunch will also be provided from 11 a.m. to noon through Aug. 17 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency at which they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

'Check-Out Colorado State Parks' program expanded

Colorado Parks & Wildlife is expanding the “Check-Out Colorado State Parks” program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries to offer state park passes to "check out," along with an activity backpack.

The park pass is good for entrance to all 42 state parks, and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities, and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to participating libraries' renewal policies.

Users are encouraged to post photos to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.

Connections4Kids Parent Education Center Offers Ongoing Support

Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children, from birth to age 8, and their families, in Northwest Colorado, offering ongoing support through Ready for Kindergarten workshops, as well as autism, postpartum depression and breastfeeding support groups.

For more information call 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.

Free landlord-tenant clinics available

The Self Help Program of Moffat County Combined Courts presents free landlord-tenant clinics.

The clinics include the following information for anyone involved in the residential rental market.

• Written lease agreements for tenants, landlords, and roommates.

• How to handle security deposits.

• Avoiding eviction.

• Giving notice to end a tenancy.

• The eviction process.

To schedule a free landlord-tenant legal clinic for your customers, clients, patients, constituents, or staff members, please contact Tatiana at tatiana.achcar-szyba@judicial.state.co.us.