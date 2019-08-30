September ‘Harry Potter’ month at Moffat County Libraries

September is “Harry Potter” month at Moffat County Libraries.

Activities will include an “I Spy” challenge for children and a “Harry Potter” reading challenge for teens and adults.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30, library staff at the Craig branch, 570 Green St., will host a wizarding family fun night of “Harry Potter.”

“Harry Potter”-themed games, activities and snacks will be available, including a trivia bingo game with prizes.

“Harry Potter” costumes are not required but are encouraged.

For more information, call 970-824-5116.