Seniors holding Wii bowling tournament

Senior citizens at Sunset Meadows I in Craig aren’t letting their age stop them from enjoying some digital fun.

Craig’s senior living center will be holding a video game bowling tournament on the Nintendo Wii system at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at 633 Ledford Street in the second floor library.

Though the group has held tournaments in years past complete with prize money and other assorted swag, this year promises to have at least a dozen bowlers competing. The group will have free pizza.

Any senior citizen is invited to come and learn how to bowl on the Nintendo Wii.