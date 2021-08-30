Senior traditions begin as the Class of 2022 paints parking spots

Kasen Tansey paints his senior parking space Saturday morning, part of a relatively recent tradition at Moffat County High School.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

School started Monday for the students of Moffat County School District, and, for high school seniors, one recent tradition began bright and early on Saturday morning.

Seniors at MCHS will spend the first weekend of school painting parking spots in front of the high school to mark their territory for the school year. Though students don’t have assigned spots in the school’s parking lot, seniors call dibs on the best ones. With parking at MCHS being as competitive as it is, underclassmen who can drive do not dare park in a painted spot.

“It’s like an unspoken rule,” senior Jordan Carlson said. He and a handful of his classmates arrived at the MCHS parking lot to begin their painting. Behind them, sound systems blared at MCHS’s first football game of the season.

Jordan Carlson, left, works on his senior parking spot painting Saturday at Moffat County High School.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

Carlson was among the handful of seniors who arrived on Saturday morning to paint spots. He wasn’t sure which direction he wanted to go in for his design, but he painted a white base for his parking spot in front of the school.

Kasen Tansey, another senior, arrived at the school parking lot at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday to claim his spot. The spot, closest to the staircase that leads to the front door of MCHS, is coveted among students. His spot is painted black, with bright sunflowers lining the edges. His name is painted in white across the center.

“Honestly, I just really like sunflowers,” Tansey said. “My favorite color is yellow, so I wanted that to be a main color on my spot.”

Rieley Wynn, right, paints her senior parking spot Saturday at Moffat County High School.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

Though the tradition is not old — students have only been painting spots for a couple of years — seniors will spend the next three days finishing up designs on the pavement. On Saturday, seniors spent from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. painting, and others will begin their work Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.