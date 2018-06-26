Senior Social Center Summer Extravaganza takes place Thursday at Luttrell Barn

CRAIG — Moffat County’s Senior Social Center will host its Summer Extravaganza from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.

The seasonal celebration will feature a variety of entertainment, including live music by Cedar Mountain Strings and a comedy routine, as well as free food.

Organizers will also host a short business meeting afterward. All are welcome to join the fun. For more information, call 970-326-3188.