Senior Social Center Christmas Potluck a big success
Members and friends of Craig’s Senior Social Center attended a vibrant potluck Friday, celebrating the return of what had been a tradition prior to the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With desserts and dishes galore, a bigger-than-life-sized stuffed Santa Claus and delightful festive Christmas decorations, the seniors enjoyed one another’s company en masse again after months or more of segmented, smaller gatherings.
Senior Social Center board members and officials said they hope to resume the regular practice of such get-togethers soon, if not immediately.
