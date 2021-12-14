 Senior Social Center Christmas Potluck a big success | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Senior Social Center Christmas Potluck a big success

News News |

  

Members and friends of Craig’s Senior Social Center attended a vibrant potluck Friday, celebrating the return of what had been a tradition prior to the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With desserts and dishes galore, a bigger-than-life-sized stuffed Santa Claus and delightful festive Christmas decorations, the seniors enjoyed one another’s company en masse again after months or more of segmented, smaller gatherings.

Senior Social Center board members and officials said they hope to resume the regular practice of such get-togethers soon, if not immediately.

Attendees of the Senior Social Center Christmas Potluck Friday enjoy many dishes and desserts brought by the attendees.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more