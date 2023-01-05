Senior Social Center annual membership drive

The Senior Social Center is hosting a free annual membership drive from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 20, offering a chance for the center to share accomplishments from the past year, and get feedback from community members on events and activities for the upcoming year.

The event is free to the public and there will be a salad and baked potato bar, desserts, and live music from Dave and Christina.

Anyone who can’t attend the event can stop by the center at 775 Yampa Ave. during the week between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. to become a member or give feedback on any programming.

The Senior Social Center is a local nonprofit that is entirely self-funded through grants. Programming offered includes an exercise program, lunch and learn events, a community garden, movie days, and more.

“We have all kinds of stuff going on,” said Kathy Shea, a group member. “It’s really a fantastic group. We have good energy, and we are always looking for new people to get involved.”

RSVPs are encouraged. For more information, call 970-326-3188.