Senior Night for Moffat County hockey, wrestlers head to state, basketball districts: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 20, 2019

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

2 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Western Slope League District Tournament in Grand Junction

5:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 16U Bantams at Grand Junction

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Western Slope League District Tournament in Grand Junction

8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 16U Bantams at Grand Junction

10 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver

6:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Northern Colorado Youth Hockey at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Northern Colorado Youth Hockey at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.