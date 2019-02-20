Senior Night for Moffat County hockey, wrestlers head to state, basketball districts: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 20, 2019
February 20, 2019
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Thursday
2 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Friday
9 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Western Slope League District Tournament in Grand Junction
5:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 16U Bantams at Grand Junction
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Western Slope League District Tournament in Grand Junction
8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 16U Bantams at Grand Junction
10 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver
6:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Northern Colorado Youth Hockey at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Sunday
9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Northern Colorado Youth Hockey at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.