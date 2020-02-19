Senior Night for Moffat County basketball, cheer as wrestlers see state: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 19, 2020 | CraigDailyPress.com

Senior Night for Moffat County basketball, cheer as wrestlers see state: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 19, 2020

News | February 19, 2020

Moffat County High School spirit seniors Fiona Connor, Sara Beason and AJ Calara are ready to cheer for Bulldog basketball.
Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver

Sunday

None

Monday

None

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling vs. Meeker and Rangely at Meeker

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball third- and fourth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

