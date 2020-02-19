Senior Night for Moffat County basketball, cheer as wrestlers see state: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 19, 2020
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Thursday
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver
3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Denver
Sunday
None
Monday
None
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling vs. Meeker and Rangely at Meeker
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball third- and fourth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.