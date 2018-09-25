Senior Center has new director; new brand to be unveiled

Hours of operation : 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Location: Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive Annual membership dues: Seniors younger than 60 pay $25 per year; those age 60 and older pay $15 per year Contact: 970-326-3188 Email: info@seniorsocialcenter.org

CRAIG — The Senior Social Center has hired its first executive director.

Krystal Baker began part-time with the Senior Social Center in July.

She returned to Moffat County about 17 years ago to raise her three children and one step-child and enjoy camping and other recreational opportunities afforded in the area.

In addition to her new role as executive director, she will also retain her position with Northwest Colorado Health as its senior services manager for Moffat and Routt counties.

"These positions will certainly complement each other, and we are so very happy to have Krystal at the helm of the Senior Center," the board of directors wrote in a news release.

Baker agreed.

Recommended Stories For You

"At Northwest Colorado Health, we have collaborated a lot with the Senior Social Center in aquatics and Geri-Fit. I learned of the opening, and the boards worked together to create a shared position," she said.

Since her start date in mid-July, Baker has been settling in, working on new and different collaborations and grant funding opportunities.

"Baker's duties will be many, and we are certain she can handle both positions with a great deal of dignity, passion, and a caring heart," according to the news release.

One of her goals is to find the center a more permanent home that offers larger space, especially for teh aging well programs.

"It's pretty crowded at the Bell Tower," she said.

Another goal is to further grow the organizations membership to include seniors older than 60, as well as those approaching their senior years, by securing grant funding to expand hours and develop a volunteer program.

To help broaden the appeal of the Senior Social Center and its programs, a new logo will be unveiled during the quarterly membership meeting, set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at Veteran's Hall, 419 E Victory Way.

"Anyone can come," Baker said.

During the meeting, Baker will provide an executive director update, the board will provide an update, board members will reveal the new logo, and Dan Davidson, director of the Museum of Northwest Colorado, will talk about the museum and the mill levy designed to help pay for it and the library.

"Our main goal is to keep our seniors active — socially, mentally, and physically — aging in place, so that they can stay in their homes as long as possible," Baker said. "This opportunity has kept me busy the last couple of months, but I feel like I have the best job in Moffat County."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.