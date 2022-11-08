Senate District 8: Early results have Roberts in slight lead over Solomon
Early results Tuesday night show a close race between Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon for Colorado’s Senate District 8, with less than 1,800 votes separating the two.
Roberts had 12,212 votes following the first round of counting at 7:18 p.m., with Solomon at 10,418.
Roberts has served two terms in the state legislature as the representative for House District 26, but the race marks his first general election campaign in four years as he went unchallenged in 2020.
Solomon, a former member of the Eagle Town Council, is seeking his first term as an elected official in the state legislature.
