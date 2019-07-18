Sen. Michael Bennet hosting Aug. 6 listening session in Craig
Colorado’s United States Sen. Michael Bennet will host a listening session with a member of his staff from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way, in the basement conference room.
Matt Kireker, Bennet’s Central Mountains Regional Representative, will meet one-on-one with Craig residents about their concerns, such as Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration or other federal agency?
Other suggestions for Congress about community issues are welcome.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, email Matthew_Kireker@bennet.senate.gov with a brief description of the issue you want to address or call 303-883-3119.
