Sen. Bob Rankin stepping down from Colorado Senate

Sen. Bob Rankin

Courtesy photo

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Republican state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale announced his resignation from the Colorado Senate, effective Jan. 10, as the Colorado General Assembly is set to convene for the new session.

“I have informed the Secretary of the Senate my intention to resign from the Colorado State Senate effective Jan. 10,” Rankin said in a prepared statement issued by the Colorado Senate Republicans. “After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life.”

Rankin was not immediately available for comment Thursday on his decision and what the future holds.

Rankin was appointed to serve in the state Senate from Senate District 8 in 2019 following the resignation of former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, and Rankin was formally elected in 2020.

Prior to joining the Senate, Rankin was elected to four terms in the Colorado House. Since 2015, Rankin has served on the Joint Budget Committee.

“We are all incredibly grateful for Senator Rankin’s service to this state,” Senate Minority Leader Cooke said in a statement. “His grit, integrity, and honesty is something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to.

“During his tenure, Bob championed responsible conservative fiscal policy to the benefit of every Colorado taxpayer. His commitment to this state and the people of Colorado will always be cherished.”

Rankin’s Senate district changed with last year’s redistricting process in Colorado, from including the Northwest Colorado counties to including parts of Garfield, Pitkin, Gunnison and Delta counties. The Carbondale Republican would not have been up for reelection in his new district until 2024.

His wife, Joyce Rankin, is a Republican member of the state Board of Education from the 3rd Congressional District.

Moffat County will be included in Colorado Senate District 8 next year. State House Rep. Dylan Roberts defeated Republican challenger Matt Solomon in November and is set to take that seat.