Sen. Bennet introduces legislation to combat a disease devastating deer and elk populations

Colorado's deer and elk populations have been under serious threat from a contagious, fatal neurological disease known as Chronic Wasting Disease for decades. However, the epidemic has hit a critical point, as it is estimated that half of the state's deer population and a third of the elk population is infected with the 100 percent fatal disease. The disease is also spreading in deer, elk, moose, reindeer and other cervid populations in 24 other states and four Canadian provinces.

To finally make some headway in controlling the spread, Senator Michael Bennet has joined Senator John Barasso (R-WY) and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to introduce a bipartisan bill authorizing deep study of the disease to find ways to control its spread and give state and local officials the information they need to combat it.

The disease has been studied by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials since it first appeared in captive mule deer populations in research facilities near Fort Collins. The "prion disease" is part of the same class of diseases that include Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, more commonly known as "Mad Cow Disease."

Like Mad Cow, Chronic Wasting Disease is a result of the infection by a "misfolded" abnormal protein called a prion. The prions attack an infected animal's brain, creating many tiny holes in brain tissue, like a sponge, that can be seen under a microscope. The disease progressively deteriorates mental and motor functions in infected animals, causing severe lethargy, confusion, and inability to maintain basic survival functions. Infected animals start losing weight, waste away and eventually die.

Unlike Mad Cow, wasting disease is not currently known to spread to humans. Wildlife officials still urge hunters to not consume animals they suspect might have the wasting disease.

What makes the disease particularly dangerous, and hard to control, is how easily transmissible it is. The disease can spread between animals through all bodily fluids and tissue, and can even be transmitted into the environment. Once the infected fluid or tissue gets into the soil, it can stay contagious for years, even being transmitted through blades of grass growing from the infected soil. As the disease is not transmitted through bacteria or viruses, there is no vaccine against it, nor currently any cure.

As part of its adaptive management program to stop the spread of the disease, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has also instituted mandatory testing this year in most game units across Colorado. Buck hunters in units known to have herds with the disease are now required to submit their deer heads to the agency to test brain tissue for the disease. Voluntary testing is also encouraged in game units outside mandatory testing, with a $25 fee.

The bill introduced by Bennet, the "Chronic Wasting Disease Transmission in Cervidae Study Act," will require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct a special resource study to better understand the mechanism of the disease, how and where it is most actively spreading, and what kind of uniform information can be given to hunters to start controlling its spread. The information will be invaluable to state and local officials for their management programs.

"The deer and elk herds affected by Chronic Wasting Disease are a critical part of Colorado's wildlife heritage and economy," Bennet said in a press release. "We need to learn more about containing (the disease), and this bipartisan legislation will provide the information state wildlife professionals need to align their work and prevent further spread."

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Thune (R-SD), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Roger Wicker (R-MS) cosponsored the legislation.