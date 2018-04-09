Semi-truck crash closes Highway 64 between Meeker and Rangely

MEEKER — People driving between Meeker and Rangely may face delays Monday morning following an accident involving a semi-truck at mile marker 45 on Colorado Highway 64 closed the highway, according to a post on the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The truck was carrying a load of pipe that spilled, according to county staff.

No other details about the crash have been provided.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office does not know when the highway will reopen but is working to open the westbound lane.

The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.