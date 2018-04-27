Seed Library available at Hayden Library – Craig briefs

Do you love to garden? Do you need seeds?

Stop by the Hayden Public Library, at 201 E. Jefferson Ave., in Hayden, check out the Seed Library and pick up seeds.

A seed library gives community members the opportunity to plant a large or small garden without having to purchase the seeds and have leftovers.

Drop by and donate leftover seeds from years past or this year to share with fellow gardeners. The Seed Library offers anything from flowers to squash to beans and everything between.

The library thanks all who have contributed to make this endeavor a success.

For more information, call 970-276-3777.