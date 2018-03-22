See ‘Screenagers’ the movie for free – Education Briefs

The movie “Screenagers” is about growing up in a digital age. Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA will screen the movie at 6 p.m., April 6, at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane. Admission is free. For more information about the movie, visit screenagersmovie.com.

Friday last day to apply for Rotary Youth Leadership Camp

Applications are now available for Rotary Youth Leadership camp for current high school sophomores or juniors and Young Rotary Youth Leadership for current seventh-graders.

The Craig Rotary Club will sponsor four high-school students for RYLA and four seventh-grade students to YRYLA to camp this summer. RYLA camp is held at the YMCA in Estes Park, and YRYLA is held at the Ponderosa Retreat and Conference Center in Larkspur.

Applications deadline is Friday, March 23.

For more information, contact Renee Campbell at rcampbell@craigdailypress.com or 970-875-1788.

Meat Quality Assurance programs set April 19, May 17

To show and sell their animals, 4-H members age 8 to 14 and all first-year 4-H members enrolled in market and/or breeding livestock projects must attend a Meat Quality and Assurance program. Programs are being offered April 19 and May 17, and both classes begin at 6 p.m. at the Moffat County Extension Office, 221 W. Victory Way.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-824-9107.

CNCC Kids Theater spring play practice starts April 3

Kids Theater teaches students the basics of acting and stage production, and participants will learn a part in a short play. "Hard Time and Hardship When the West was Young" is a comical spin on what life was like before WiFi. Taught by David Morris, rehearsals will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning April 3 and continuing through April 19. The play will be presented to the public at 6 p.m. April 21. Both rehearsals and the performance will be held at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

There is a $39 fee for the class.

Register online at cncc.edu/youthprograms, or to learn more and register by contacting Director of Community Education Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135 or desiree.moore@cncc.edu.

Baby Book Bags available at library

The Friends of the Library is offering infants a head start in literacy.

Those who have recently welcomed a new baby into the home are invited to visit the library and pick up a free Baby Book Bag.

Each bag contains a book and bookmark, as well as information about reading to babies and what the library has to offer babies and parents. Baby Book Bags are provided courtesy of Friends of the Library, in conjunction with the Moffat County Libraries. There is a limit of one bag per baby.

For more information about any of these programs, call the library at 970-824-5116

Professional development program continues at college

Colorado Northwestern Community College faculty and staff, with the help of local elected officials and nonprofit and business leaders, are holding a professional development series titled The Big Wig.

The series will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the following days.

• April 3 — Don’t Wig Out is a presentation about managing stress and office politics and will be presented by Jennifer Holloway in Room 113 of the Academic Building.

• April 17 — How to be a Big Wig, a panel discussion that will include elected officials, nonprofit and business leaders, will answer questions about what it takes to become a leader in a profession. The discussion will be held in the Library of the Academic Building.

Food will be provided at all Big Wig presentations on the Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Winter Reading Program continues through March

Moffat County Library is offering a winter reading program, with game nights, new family story times, a youth winter book club and new themes for preschool story times. For more information call 970-824-9600 or email vicraig@lovevi.com.

• Winter Book Club: The club, for readers age 10 and older, meets at 11 a.m. Readers will read a book before the club meets, then share thoughts about the book and participate in an activity.

The book selection for March 31 is “The Bone Thief,” by Alyson Noel

• Story times: Story times at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 and 11 a.m. Thursdays in the Craig branch of the library, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering late causes distractions. The theme for Thursday, March 29, is Riddles and Rhymes Poetry.