‘Secret’ sisterhood holds shower for scholarship recipients

CRAIG — A sisterhood of women — part of a group considered a secret society — recently showered two young women with gifts and scholarships as they prepare for their first year of college.

"I am impressed with these two women, and we felt they would represent PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) beautifully," said Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Janet Sheridan about Moffat County High School graduates Jaci McDiffett and Olivia Neece.

Along with their scholarships, McDiffett and Neece were showered with dorm room gifts, such as laundry baskets and desk lamps, during a presentation and dinner held at St. Mark's Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 17.

During the event, McDiffett said she was touched by the thoughtful gifts and the love and support given by the women of PEO. Neece agreed, adding that she found this award particularly meaningful, because it was given by a group of women supporting the educational aspirations of other women, "something I can relate to and am passionate about."

The Craig Chapter of PEO Sisterhood is part of an international organization of women who come together for friendship and mutual support.

The society is considered by some to be secret because the true meaning of the letters and many of the traditions are reserved for members only.

In 2005 the organization began a campaign to increase public awareness of its mission to celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Members of the PEO Craig Chapter have worked toward this mission, in part, by giving at least one scholarship to a female high school graduate each year since 2015.

"Our first scholarship the first year was for $500. In the second year, we added a second scholarship, and every year, we've been able to increase the amount of each of the scholarships," said Sheridan, who added that this year’s recipients received $1,000 each.

Scholarship funds are raised through a drawing for holiday gift baskets and an annual Holiday Home Tour, held the first Friday and Saturday in December.

The group is currently seeking about five homeowners — most from Craig, but ideally, at least one from out of town — willing to open their houses for the tour.

"We've had farmhouses, historical homes, brand new homes. Some homes are decorated in every room, while others are not. There really are no parameters except a willingness to open the home to ticket holders," said tour committee member Jeannie Thornberry.

People willing to open their homes for the event are asked to call Thornberry at 970-824-3022.

"I think the work that we do with the home tour and awarding the scholarships is helping the future of Moffat County and our young women," said Chapter President Nikki McLeslie.

To learn more about PEO visit peointernational.org.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.