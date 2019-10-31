Second suspect arrested in Bank of Colorado robbery investigation

Kristy Lynn Carrillo

Murray Police Department in Murray, Utah arrested 38-year-old Kristy Lynn Carrillo Oct. 30 on a nationwide arrest warrant related to September’s Bank of Colorado robbery, according to Craig Police Captain Bill Leonard.

Carrillo is the second suspect arrested during the investigation into the Sept. 17, 2019 robbery at Bank of Colorado.

Rudy Anthony Cardenas, 35, was arrested Sept. 27 at a Denver area hotel on charges related to the robberies in Craig Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 in Rifle.

According to CPD, shortly after 10 a.m., a male entered Bank of Colorado on Sept. 17 and handed an employee a note demanding cash, after which he fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries to bank employees, and the suspect did not display any weapons during the incident.

CPD was able to obtain a nationwide arrest warrant on Oct. 15 for Carrillo, which led to her arrest in Murray. The Murray Police Department apprehended Carrillo on CPD’s warrant and other charges not related to CPD’s case. Carrillo is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Her case has been sent to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which serves the citizens of Grand, Routt and Moffat Counties.

