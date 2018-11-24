Second Saturday afternoon rollover on Highway 40 outside Craig requires extraction

Another vehicle rollover in eastern Moffat County kept emergency responders busy late Saturday afternoon.

Members of Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol were called to a second crash within two hours after a pickup rollover at mile marker 94 on US Highway 40 near the eastern city limits of Craig.

Responders were at the new incident shortly after 4 p.m., involving a Chevy pickup traveling eastbound that rolled off the right side of the road near mile marker 96, about one mile from the border of Moffat and Routt counties.

The accident required hydraulic extraction by responders due to significant damage to the vehicle’s roof and frame.

Responders were unable to comment on the number of vehicle occupants or the extent of any injuries. The cause of the accident beyond road conditions is not yet known.

Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.