Second rollover reported in same spot south of Craig

Doug Slaight

Police responded to another rollover near Craig early Monday morning, Dec. 2.

According to Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, first responders were dispatched about 7:40 a.m. to a wreck near Loudy-Simpson Park.

Temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning dipped well below freezing. According to the Weather Channel app, temperatures were about 7 degrees Fahrenheit at 8 a.m.

Hume said the vehicle was coming down a hill in the area when the crash occurred, but there were no injuries.

“(The) vehicle was northbound, coming down from Thompson Hill,” Hume said Monday.

A rollover accident was reported early Monday morning, Dec. 2

Responders were on the scene early Sunday morning for a similar rollover near Loudy-Simpson Park.

A Ford Explorer swerved off the roadway of Ranney Street and rolled three-fourths of a rotation on its left side near the Loudy-Simpson parking lot.

Colorado State Patrol and Craig Fire/Rescue were among the agencies on the scene.

The driver was transported for medical care as a precaution with no major injuries, CSP confirmed.

Law enforcement agencies remind drivers to take caution with speed on potentially icy roads during the winter months.