Second hit-and-run under investigation: On the Record — Nov. 30 through Dec. 2

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 30

12:38 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers from the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance. A caller reported hearing a verbal argument between a man and woman. The man asked his female friend to leave, which she did. After officers arrived, they discovered the altercation was verbal only, and the man left the area as well. Officers documented the incident in a report.

9:36 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a possible scam. The caller was receiving threatening texts suggesting she would be arrested if she didn't pay. Officers advised her on what to do.

11:04 a.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, officers took a report of a stolen bicycle. The incident is under investigation.

1:16 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, a business owner asked for a woman to be trespassed from the business. Officers issued a trespass notice.

2:11 p.m. On the 1400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a vehicle crash. A UPS truck ran into a mailbox. The business said it would take care of the damage.

5:15 p.m. On the 500 block of East First Street, troopers with Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash. A car collided with a deer near the bridge. There were no injuries. The Subaru was not blocking the road. The deer ran away.

6:45 p.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers investigated a report of people behaving suspiciously. The caller said that, during the past week, people had been pulling up to the property and unloading things from a truck. Officers contacted the people. They were moving property.

8:23 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. It was the only such report received that day, and officers are investigating.

8:33 p.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run. A caller said her son was hit earlier in the day. Officers are investigating the incident.

Saturday, Dec. 1

1:59 a.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth and Tucker streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver of a black truck was said to be using a phone to record out the window. Officers were unable to locate the truck.

9:47 a.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report of a disturbance. The caller said a woman was heard screaming and crying inside a residence. A man was outside banging on the door. Officers made contact. The woman had left, and the male party also agreed to leave. Officers determined the altercation was verbal only.

11:43 a.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers again responded to reports of a disturbance. The same individuals involved in the incident at 9:47 a.m. were engaged in a verbal dispute. Officers took a report to document the incident.

2:07 p.m. On the 300 block of Colo. Highway 13, officers investigated the theft of elk antlers. A report was taken, and officers attempted to contact a party of interest suspected in the crime.

3:58 p.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, officers investigated a crash resulting in property damage. A Grey Impala and a White Suburban collided when one vehicle backed into the other. There were no injuries. One of the drivers was cited.

11:01 p.m. Near Victory Vision, officers investigated a crash resulting in property damage. A black truck and a blue/silver truck collided. There were no injuries.

Sunday, Dec. 2

12:28 a.m. Near the intersection of First Avenue West and West Victory Way, officers attempted to contact a person on a bicycle. The person fled. Officers are investigating.

9:12 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible drug violation or incident.

6:58 p.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers investigated reports of a very loud verbal disturbance. Officers arrived and discovered the altercation was verbal only.