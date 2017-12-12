Seat belts added on regional Craig-Steamboat transit bus

Bus riders who hop aboard the the city of Steamboat Springs's regional bus that travels between Steamboat and Craig will start to notice they have the option of making their rides safer by clicking a seat belt.

The seat belts are being added in the wake of a head-on regional bus crash last year that sent several passengers to the hospital.

Investigators said the crash on U.S. Highway 40 in west Steamboat was caused by the driver of an SUV who lost control and veered into the opposite lane where the bus was traveling.

The crash left some regional bus riders fearing for their safety on subsequent trips without the option of wearing a seat belt.

"We're thrilled," Flint said of the new option on the regional buses.

Flint said the seat belts have recently been added to two of the four regional buses the city uses.

Belts will be added to the remaining two buses in the near future.

In some of the buses, the seats had to be replaced with brand new ones to accommodate the safety feature.

