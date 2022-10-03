Seasoned Brisket is serving up full plates on Wednesday
The Seasoned Brisket will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The family owned and operated barbecue restaurant recently announced its transition to catering.
But as promised, owners Annie and Tim McMahon are still going to be open for full-service dining on a limited basis. On Wednesday, the restaurant plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies sell out.
Customers can stop by 1740 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig for some of the Seasoned Brisket signature dishes for this one-day special.
For more details or updates about special offerings, follow the Seasoned Brisket on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/seasonedbrisket.
