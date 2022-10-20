Seasoned Brisket is serving up full plates on Thursday, Oct. 27

After transitioning into a catering business, the Seasoned Brisket on U.S. Highway 40 will open for a day of full-service dining at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

The Seasoned Brisket will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, selling full plates until they sell out.

The family owned and operated barbecue restaurant recently announced its transition to catering.

However, as promised, owners Annie and Tim McMahon are still going to be open for full-service dining on a limited basis. Next week, the restaurant plans to be open from 10 a.m. until supplies sell out.

Customers can stop by 1740 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig for some of the Seasoned Brisket’s signature dishes for this one-day special.

For more details or updates about special offerings, follow the Seasoned Brisket on Facebook at Facebook.com/SeasonedBrisket .