Search underway for shed hunter missing in far northwest Moffat County

A 71-year old man hunting for shed antlers is missing “in the extreme northwest corner of Moffat County,” a news release from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office reports.

“On Thursday evening (May 6) at about 8:30 p.m., Richard McFeaters contacted local 911 advising he was lost and needed assistance,” the release states.

Both the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Moffat County Search and Rescue are actively looking for McFeaters.

A search began shortly after, and McFeaters last contacted 911 at 1:30 a.m. Friday, and his base camp and vehicle were both located later Friday. Foul play is not suspected.

“A cellular telephone in his possession was instrumental in narrowing the search area,” the release states. “That phone is no longer powered on, reporting on a cellular network.”

More search and rescue resources have been requested and are expected to arrive this weekend. An aviation unit has been involved since early Friday, the release states.