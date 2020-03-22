Search for missing party in Dinosaur National Monument finds one injured, one deceased

The view from the Harpers Corner overlook on the Moffat County side of Dinosaur National Monument.

A 58-year-old man was found dead, and a 65-year-old man was found injured in Dinosaur National Monument late Saturday following a two-day search.

Park Rangers at Dinosaur National Monument responded to a request from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 19, to assist in the search for two missing Colorado residents. The two men were last reported to be snowmobiling in the Wild Mountain area near the northwest boundary of Dinosaur National Monument, along the border of Utah and Colorado.

The men were eventually located using helicopter surveillance inside a remote area of Dinosaur National Monument on Saturday, March 21. The 65-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital, according to a press release from Park Rangers at Dinosaur National Monument.

The collaborative response searching for the two men included the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Moffat County Search and Rescue, Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, Uintah County Search and Rescue, Utah Department of Natural Resources, and air support from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Classic Air Medical, and Utah Department of Public Safety.

The joint investigation between the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service is ongoing with assistance from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

