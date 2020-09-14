Search continues for missing 15-year-old Hayden girl
The search continues for a missing 15-year-old Hayden girl, who disappeared from her home on August 18.
Luzmia Verastica, 15, went missing in mid-August and has not been seen for nearly a month. According to her father, Marcos Verastica, Luzmia likely ran away from home, which is something she has done in the past for a night or two, but never this long he said.
Verastica is roughly 5’5″, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Verastica is asked to call 9-1-1, contact 1-800-The-Lost (1-800-843-5678), or contact the Hayden Police Department at 1-970-276-3232.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
