Search continues for missing 15-year-old Hayden girl

Luzmia Verastica

The search continues for a missing 15-year-old Hayden girl, who disappeared from her home on August 18.

Luzmia Verastica, 15, went missing in mid-August and has not been seen for nearly a month. According to her father, Marcos Verastica, Luzmia likely ran away from home, which is something she has done in the past for a night or two, but never this long he said.

Verastica is roughly 5’5″, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Verastica is asked to call 9-1-1, contact 1-800-The-Lost (1-800-843-5678), or contact the Hayden Police Department at 1-970-276-3232.

