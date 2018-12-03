Search continues for man missing in Longs Peak area

GRAND COUNTY — Search and Rescue crews from around the region covered about 10 square miles in Rocky Mountain National Park since last week, with no further leads as to the whereabouts of Micah Tice, who was last seen Nov. 24.

Two Colorado National Guard helicopters from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora were able to assist with aerial reconnaissance and search managers focused their efforts on Battle Mountain, the Boulder Field, the Keyhole Route, the south side of Longs Peak, Peacock Pool, Mount Lady Washington, Half Mountain and the upper part of the Roaring Fork Drainage.

Despite the widespread search efforts, there have been so signs of Tice.

Assisting Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members over the weekend included Grand County Search and Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Alpine Rescue Team, Douglas County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Colorado Search and Rescue Board, Summit County Rescue Group Dog Team and Front Range Rescue Dogs.

Search and rescue members received a tip Thursday from park visitors who had hiked with Tice.

The visitors told Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members they were in the Longs Peak area on Saturday, Nov. 24, one day after Tice was last heard from. His car was found Monday at the Longs Peak Trailhead parking lot.

The visitors said they spoke and hiked with Tice for about 20 minutes. They said he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black hat, black lightweight gloves, tennis shoes and a light blue backpack. Tice had indicated to them he had started from the Longs Peak Trailhead at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

They last saw Tice in the vicinity of the Battle Mountain area, between 7:30 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, as visibility and weather conditions continued to deteriorate, according to officials.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Longs Peak area since Nov. 24, or who may have had contact with Tice regarding his planned route on Longs Peak. Contact Rocky Mountain National Park at 970-586-1204.