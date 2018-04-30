Scrap metal recycling program to benefit Moffat County schools

What: PAC the Bin scrap metal recycling fundraiser When: Through Saturday, May 5 Where: Axis Steel drop bins at neighborhood schools Why: Funds benefit Parent Advisory Committees

CRAIG — The annual recycling program that turns junk metal into dollars to support education is now on and will continue through Saturday, May 5.

PAC the Bin — a scrap metal fundraiser — kicked-off for a fifth year on Earth Day, April 22.

Through the years, the benefit has helped remove more than 200 tons of material waste from the community and raised more than $20,000 to support the work of volunteer Parent Advisory Committees, or PACs, at each school.

Each school receives some money based on the weight of the metal donated for that school. The school collecting the most will earn a $1,000 bonus for its PAC.

Items that can be dropped off in the bins include aluminum cans, lawn mowers, scrap iron, exercise equipment, appliances, trampolines, brass, copper and other metal items.

Junk cars and old batteries should be taken to Axis Steel at 802 East Second Place in the name of the school that should be credited with the donation.

Recommended Stories For You

Items that cannot be accepted include:

• Any tank, machine or other item containing gas or diesel fuel.

• Transformers, ballasts, capacitors or other items containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB).

• Used oil filters

• Radioactive material

• Explosives

• Asbestos

• Any tank canister or bottle, unless a hole has been cut in it, and the valve has been removed.

• Used barrels, unless the top is off, it is whole and not crushed and has been rinsed.

• Any other potentially hazardous material or materials containing oil or sludge.

For more information, call Axis Steel at 970-824-3256.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.