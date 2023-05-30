Scranton: Heating up!

Summer is on the way, and we are all looking forward to the great opportunities that are available living in

Northwest Colorado. I’ve been consumed by the NHL and NBA playoffs the last couple of weeks, and it has been a great year to follow the Nuggets.

Politics seems to have subsided in professional sports and we are back to talking about “alphas,” “aggression” and “imposing your will.” While the Avalanche slid out of contention, the Nuggets are looking like gold.

Record-setting snowfall has our lakes and reservoirs filling up fast. This should allow most people to get out and do the kinds of things that make living in our part of the country so attractive. Getting out to the lakes, hiking up some mountains or going fishing will be so much more fun this year because we hopefully won’t have to put up with fire bans and low water levels.

Colorado is one of the most popular places to vacation during the summer months because of our great weather and awesome views.

Northwest Colorado has unique places to visit and you should get out and enjoy our very own Yampa River, or head south to the Flat Tops, east to a world-class resort town, or west to some breathtaking sights. Take your choice, plan a trip and renew yourself by taking a break from work, technology and the worries of this world, and enjoy some of what nature has given us to renew ourselves.

Before we know it, fall will be here and we will all be getting ready for my favorite season in our neck of the woods. The days shorten, the nights get cooler, but the weather is some of the best in the entire country.

Summer makes us think about possibilities and getting all those things done to get ramped up for the bright, “sunshiny” days. Fall has always been a time to enjoy the fruits of our summer labor and get out to a high school sporting event and support our local student-athletes.

My fall will include a little bit more travel than I’ve done since living in the city and commuting to my job across town as an aircraft mechanic. That was many, many years ago when I thought I had the world by the tail, and now I’m just taking it all in as I continue to enjoy Craig, Northwest Colorado and some of the best people to be around.

Have a great summer. Now, stop reading and get outside and enjoy the great adventures you can have all over Northwest Colorado and the USA!