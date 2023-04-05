Scranton: Doom scrolling won’t do you much good

We all do it. It’s as natural as reading the newspaper used to be for us older people.

If you aren’t careful, hours go by and you’ve scrolled through more doom and gloom than the average reader was capable of over the course of a lifetime just 10 years ago. There are so many apps that promise up-to-date news and views, and we definitely take advantage.

But all this scrolling can get very concerning, and you can start to think that it’s nothing but bad news, corruption, power plays and manipulation.

We all know that something has happened because of our relationship with immediate and endless information.

We can start to think that just about everyone everywhere is not doing what is in our best interests. We can become less trustful of organizations and institutions that have historically had our best interests in mind. We scroll and scroll and it just gets worse.

So many problems and we can look at just about all of them so it can be overwhelming. So what do we do? It isn’t going away. The news is still gonna be there. We can’t change reality. But maybe it isn’t as much about what’s going on as it is how we respond to what’s going on around us. We can start to get the idea that every piece of news that we read will directly affect us, and, bad news is going to make everything around us bad too!

So what did people do when the news of the day arrived the next day, next week or next month? They lived, and worked, and focused on whatever it was that they could do to make tomorrow a better place to be for those they cared the most about.

There really isn’t ever going to be a magic wand to sweep away news that scares us, or frustrates us, or makes us worry about the future. But we can only do what people have done since the beginning of recorded history — go do all that you can do to affect an outcome that might already be decided — but who knows?

History is replete with surprises and miscalculations and sudden changes. People are complex and not always the most consistent creatures on the planet. Never underestimate the effect that your consistent attempts to make the world a better place will have on the world around you.

Millions around the world gather this week to recognize the historical effect of the supernatural hope and comfort of one person who represented unfathomable love and compassion for mankind. Believe what you will about his sacrifice — but there is no denying the effect on our world.

“Doom scroll” all you want, but it likely won’t do you much good!