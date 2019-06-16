Scoring with a score: Whittle the Wood Stump 2’s Matt Ounsworth picks up runner-up honors

Left: Matt Ounsworth works swiftly in the Quick Carve of Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. Right: Ounsworth displays the second-place contest winner "20 for 20."

As someone who’s achieved the top prize in past years, Matt Ounsworth was more than willing to accept runner-up in this year’s Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Taking second place and $750 in the overall contest, Ounsworth, from Fort Collins, paid tribute to the two decades of Craig’s woodcarving festival — running for a full score, or 20 years — with the piece “20 for 20.”

Matt Ounsworth relaxes with a drink while waiting to hear the results for the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. Ounsworth won second place for his animal totem, “20 for 20.”

The animal totem was partly inspired by the noteworthy anniversary and by the piece that won him the whole shebang in 2017, “Kindred Spirits,” a totem with multiple forest animals.

Matt Ounsworth, of Fort Collins, holds up plaques celebrating his wins for People’s Choice and Artist’s Choice at the 18th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. He also won first place overall for the carving “Kindred Spirits,” an animal totem.

He took it a step further this time. At the tip-top of the new piece is a butterfly perched on the ear of a bear.

A bear, a butterfly and a salmon are among the many animals in Matt Ounsworth’s “20 for 20” at the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

The bear is also clutching one of two salmon in the wooden work, while lower on the totem are multiple owls, turtles and otters, among others to total 20.

A cluster of smaller animals make up Matt Ounsworth’s “20 for 20.”

Ounsworth was all but done with the carving, painting and lacquering of the work by Friday, luckily beating out the wet weather that night.

“It’s nice to have some extra time,” he laughed. “I hope people think it’s even better than the one I did a couple years ago. I’ve definitely gotten faster, at least.”

Having been to WTW five years, Ounsworth, of Fort Collins, has created some memorable works, including last year’s “True Story” a fisherman and his catch.

Matt Ounsworth of Fort Collins cheers on his wooden fisherman in catching a cod in the carving “True Story” at the 19th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Also making “Hop Spirit,” a beer-inspired item, he still fondly remembers a winged swine.

Matt Ounsworth’s “When Pigs Fly”

“I really loved my flying pigs, those were different,” he laughed, reminiscing about 2016’s “When Pigs Fly.” “I always try to do something different.”