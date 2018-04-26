Scholarships available to Moffat County High School students

Editor’s note: Scholarship listings are compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. Unless other instructions are provided, visit MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik or call her at 970-824-7036 for more information and applications.

Due in April

April 30 — The Cibrowski Family is offering scholarships to seniors who will be attending the Colorado School of Mines or DU in engineering or chemistry.

Due in May

May 1 — Daughters of the American Revolution is offering the Shannan Koucherik scholarship.

May 1 — CNCC is offering the CNCC President’s and Dean’s Scholarships to seniors.

May 1 — Moffat County Cattlewomen is offering a scholarship to seniors pursuing post-secondary training in the agricultural field. Parents or grandparents must be an active member of the association.

May 11 — The Family of Saed Tayyara is offering the Saed Tayyara Education Trust Fund Scholarship to seniors.

May 11 — St. John’s the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is offering one $1,000 scholarship to a senior.

May 22 — The B. Davis Scholarship is offered to seniors and students currently in post-secondary training. Visit studentawardsearch.com/scholarships for more information.

May 31 — Positive Coaching Alliance is offering several scholarships to Juniors (11th grade) athletes with a 2.5. visit positivecoach.academicworks.com/users/sign_up for more information .

More scholarship opportunities

studentscholarships.org and scholarships.com continually update scholarship opportunities.

collegexpress.com offers several scholarships to seniors.

Students interested in attending a trade school can apply for an Imagine America Scholarship at imagine-america.org/applyforscholarships .

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or call 970-875-1794.