Scholarships available to Moffat County High School students

Craig Press staff report
Education

Editor’s note: Scholarship listings are compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. Unless other instructions are provided, visit MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik or call her at 970-824-7036 for more information and applications.

Due in April  

  • April 30 —  The Cibrowski Family is offering scholarships to seniors who will be attending the Colorado School of Mines or DU in engineering or chemistry.

Due in May

  • May 1 —  Daughters of the American Revolution is offering the Shannan Koucherik scholarship.  
  • May 1 —  CNCC is offering the CNCC President’s and Dean’s Scholarships to seniors. 
  • May 1 — Moffat County Cattlewomen is offering a scholarship to seniors pursuing post-secondary training in the agricultural field. Parents or grandparents must be an active member of the association.  
  • May 11 —  The Family of Saed Tayyara is offering the Saed Tayyara Education Trust Fund Scholarship to seniors. 
  • May 11 — St. John’s the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is offering one $1,000 scholarship to a senior.  
  • May 22 — The B. Davis Scholarship is offered to seniors and students currently in post-secondary training.  Visit studentawardsearch.com/scholarships for more information. 
  • May 31 — Positive Coaching Alliance is offering several scholarships to Juniors (11th grade) athletes with a 2.5. visit  positivecoach.academicworks.com/users/sign_up for more information.

More scholarship opportunities

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or call 970-875-1794.