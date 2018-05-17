Scholarship applications due in May, July, August 2018

CRAIG — The following scholarships are still available to Moffat County’s graduating seniors.

Due in May

• May 22 — The B. Davis Scholarship is offered to seniors and students currently in post-secondary training. Visit studentawardsearch.com/scholarships for more information.

• May 31 — Positive Coaching Alliance is offering several scholarships to junior athletes with a 2.5 grade-point average. For more information, visit positivecoach.academicworks.com/users/sign_up

Due in July

• July 1 — Coastal, an online eyewear retailer for glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is offering $1,000 college scholarships to anyone currently enrolled full-time in an undergraduate course with a cumulative GPA of 3.3. To learn more and apply, visit coastal.com/scholarships/2018.



Due in August



• Aug. 31 — Nursingschoolsalmanac.com is awarding one $1,000 scholarship to a senior interested in pursuing a degree in nursing. For more information and to apply, visit nursingschoolsalmanac.com.

• Aug. 21 — Wikibuy is offering a $2,500 scholarship to college students with business majors/minors. Special consideration will be given to students who interested in a career in e-commerce and online retail. Applicants must have a 3.4 minimum GPA. For more information and to apply, visit wikibuy.com/scholarship.

• Aug. 12 — The Kaplan Group is offering a $1,000 scholarship to any undergraduate or graduate student pursuing a business or law-oriented degree program. A GPA of 2.5 or higher is required. To learn more and apply, visit kaplancollectionagency.com/scholarship

More scholarship opportunities

• studentscholarships.org and scholarships.com continuously update scholarship opportunities.

• collegexpress.com offers several scholarships to seniors.

• Students interested in attending a trade school can apply for an Imagine America Scholarship at imagine-america.org/applyforscholarships.

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or call 970-875-1794.