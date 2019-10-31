Scary cold Halloween afternoon doesn’t slow Craig trick-or-treaters

It’s not unusual for a handful of kids in downtown Craig to cover up their Halloween costumes with winter coats just as a precaution for the brisk autumn weather.

This year, those dressing warm were hardly the minority.

Though the turnout numbers were lower than usual Thursday, Craig families showed no fear of the snow, slush and ice that had built up along Yampa Avenue and Victory Way, hitting the downtown sidewalks for the annual Trick-or-Treat Street.

With outfits ranging from to menacing monsters to cuddly cartoons and every conceivable costume in between, the processional around Yampa and Victory businesses was rewarding for those who braved the cold, with all types of treats.

While most businesses opted for a big bowl of candy to hand out, hot chocolate was on tap, as well as items that came from store like homemade cookies from KS Kreations, baggies of live fish from The Jungle, and more.

Erica Tieppo offered a selection of miniature confections from a cauldron in front of The Barrel Cathedral, but she also had her own small pumpkin patch to give kids a little extra freebie.

“I picked up all the overage pumpkins from Walmart they were throwing out, and I decided to give them out for free,” she said. “Halloween is my favorite holiday, and we’ve been doing pumpkin beer here for the adults.”

Jennifer Holloway with Craig Chamber of Commerce noted she was pleased with the number of folks in spite of the cold climate, with volunteers aiding families in crossing the street.

“We are really lucky this year, because Walmart supplied five people to help out, and they’re getting paid to be here, plus we have eight volunteers of our own,” she said.

Among the businesses letting trick-or-treaters get a respite from the chilly air was Mathers Bar, providing a neon haunted house, through which Rose Gerber and Kevin Ketchum took toddler Cash.

While Cash bore the black and white stripes and ghoulish hair and facial makeup of film fiend Beetlejuice, the two of them had a trickier time in the rubber masks of Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in their more grotesque moments of the movie.

Still, it was worth it, Kevin said, given the boy’s love for the cartoon version of Tim Burton’s flick.

“He’s got the whole series. He loves it,” he said.

Besides the action downtown, the other side of Craig was hopping as well, with the second annual Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors, as more than a dozen businesses and organizations set up their specially decorated autos on the car dealership’s showroom floor.

Among them were Axis Steel, Northwest Auto Glass, Lube Plus, Quality Inn & Suites, Candlewood Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Super 8, Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Colorado Cruisers, Caldwell Banker, Craig Power Sports, The Wild Bunch, Boys & Girls Club of Craig, Yampa Valley Bank, Craig Storage, and Craig Fire/Rescue.

Organizers Irene Kitzman and Darolyn Bangs said they were thrilled with the sizable draw both from those collecting candy and those providing it.

“Last year we just tried it as a way to have something to do in Craig, and it turned out even bigger this year,” Kitzman said.

Besides the fun for the kids, Trunk or Treat also wound up being a valuable networking event, Bangs said.

“It’s just nice to be able to meet other businesses,” she said. “You talk to them on the phone all the time but never really see them in person. This way, we can have a good time together.”