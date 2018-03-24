Saying goodbye to former Craig radio station owners Frank and Tammie Hanel

CRAIG– Friends and family gathered at St. Mark’s Church of Grace Saturday afternoon for a goodbye party for Frank and Tammie Hanel.

The couple owned KRAI AM and FM radio for nearly 30 years before selling the station to Steamboat Radio earlier this month. The two intend to move to Phoenix, Arizona to be closer to family.

About 50 people had come to celebrate the time the Hanels spent in the community. Guests also brought an array of food to the potluck lunch.

"Frank and Tammie have been members here since I've been here," said the Rev. Bain White. "When we heard that the station was selling and they were going to be leaving us, we thought 'we've got to have something and invite all of their friends.'"

For White, saying goodbye was hard, "but I understand their family is the priority," he said. "They'll be dearly missed."