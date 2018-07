Saturday bowling fundraiser to benefit Susan Reeves

Craig community members have the opportunity to help a local woman following a traumatic experience.

A fundraiser for Susan Reeves takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

The evening includes bowling, karaoke, face-painting, an auction, door prizes and more, with donations going toward Reeves.

Reeves was badly beaten by a family member in June, as well as left to die in a house fire. Any funds raised will assist in her medical bills and other costs following the incident.

Organizers are also seeking community assistance for repairing Reeves’ home due to insurance difficulties.

For more information on how to help, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/255967851820489/.